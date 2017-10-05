Discuss: Which team is the best in the Western Conference?

Welcome to another edition of "Discuss," in which MLSsoccer.com editors debate the topics of the moment in MLS. Our question this time: Which team is the best in the Western Conference? Sounds simple enough, but with the jockeying in the standings ahead of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, the answers may surprise you.

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, Senior Editors Nicholas Rosano, Ben Couch, Arielle Castillo and Andrew Wiebe, New Media Editor Benjamin Baer, and Contributors Alicia Rodriguez and Sam Stejskal give their takes.

Doyle: Whitecaps, by the numbers

Vancouver are four points clear atop the conference and have seven wins against teams currently above the playoff line, which is more than anybody else out West. Based upon the numbers… there you go.

Couch: Whitecaps the obvious choice

The points say Vancouver, and I say … this year, the points don’t lie. The ‘Caps stayed steady all season before finding a healthy, unified finishing kick. We might not know who’s going to come through game in, game out, but you can bank on somebody stepping up. Watch.

Baer: Don't count out Sporting KC

Are you watching the games or are you just looking at the stats? Sure Vancouver are No. 1 in the West right now, and there’s little doubt that they can reach MLS Cup, but I don’t think they’re the best. I’ll take the time who has one of the best defensive records in the history of the league. Sporting KC has just enough firepower to outlast the ‘Caps, Portland, Seattle and whoever captures the last two spots.

Stejskal: Sounders have the class

Vancouver are on top of the table, Sporting KC have the best defensive record in the league and Portland are ahead of them in the standings, but if I'm in charge of a Western Conference club, Seattle are the team I least want to play against. They've got as much talent as anyone in the conference, and have the attacking and defensive chops to put together another MLS Cup run. We'll see how quickly they can get healthy.

Wiebe: Whitecaps' health gives them edge

Had Jordan Morris’ hamstring not popped, Cristian Roldan’s arm remained unbroken and Ozzie Alonso and Roman Torres avoided niggling injuries, I’d say Seattle. That didn’t happen. So it’s the ‘Caps, owners of the best record in the conference (overall and on the road). Just know that doesn’t make them MLS Cup favorites. Playoffs … **shrug**

Castillo: Sporting already have a trophy this year

I love the Whitecaps' impressive run this season, but we'd be remiss if we ignored Sporting Kansas City's overall class performance as a continuation of a few years of success. They've proven pretty ironclad at home and already have a trophy to boast this year, so I'd discount them at one's own peril.

Rodriguez: Valeri pushes Timbers ahead

Look, I realize the Portland Timbers are a flawed team, but all of the Western teams are flawed this year. I'm going for the Timbers because of the force of nature that is Diego Valeri, who has carried this team off and on since he joined them, but has taken it to a new level in 2017. With a Decision Day showdown against Vancouver, Valeri & Co. could establish their bonafides going into the playoffs.

Rosano: Give them a Sporting chance

The Whitecaps may be top of the West right now, but I'm confident that when the dust settles, it'll be Sporting Kansas City heading to MLS Cup. Their defensive prowess is well-known and will serve them well in the playoffs, while I think the 'Caps will regress a bit after their storming run to the top of the West.