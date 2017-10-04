Meet the security guard who celebrates like an Atlanta United supporter

October 4, 201712:58PM EDT
Sam StejskalContributor

If you’ve watched Atlanta United recently, chances are you’ve seen him: The security guard that celebrates Five Stripes goals like a supporter.

That’s Brian Cooper, event worker at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He's been working Atlanta home matches throughout their expansion season, but wasn’t stationed in front of the club’s supporters until the team moved from Bobby Dodd Stadium into Mercedes-Benz Stadium last month.

As detailed by SB Nation’s Atlanta United blog Dirty South Soccer, it’s been a party ever since. Cooper has embraced the sport and Atlanta supporters have embraced him back, with the decidedly un-stoic security guard celebrating goals and leading the section in chants. He even carries a Terminus Legion scarf in his pocket during matches, and wears black and red beads to games. 

It's a fun relationship, and one with plenty of color. Check out Dirty South Soccer for more info on the budding friendship between Cooper and Atlanta supporters.

