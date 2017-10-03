Right to Dream Academy and its MLS Alumni | MLS Insider

Many MLS fans have grown used to the goal-scoring dominance of the Chicago's David Accam, or the blazing speed of LA's Emmanuel Boateng.

What they may not know is how those players, along with Philadelphia's Joshua Yaro and Columbus Crew SC's Mohammed Abu, made it to MLS.

The latest episode of MLS Insider takes a look at how, with poverty widespread and opportunities scarce in their native Ghana, all four made their way to the Right to Dream Academy, which changed the course of their lives and propelled them to the United States. The episode also shines a light on Nat Bekoe, who has carved his own unique path as the New York City FC community relations coordinator working with at-risk youth.

There are currently six players in MLS who graduated from the Right to Dream Academy. In addition to those featured in the episode is Minnesota forward Abu Danladi and Colorado Rapids midfielder Nana Boateng.