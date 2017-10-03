GOAL: Julian Gressel puts 10-man Atlanta United FC in the lead

October 3, 20178:54PM EDT

Goal! Atlanta United FC 2, Minnesota United FC 1. Julian Gressel shot from the center to the top left corner. Assisted by Yamil Asad.

Goals
Match Highlights

