GOAL: Hector Villalba equalizes for 10-man Atlanta United FC

October 3, 20178:48PM EDT

Goal! Atlanta United FC 1, Minnesota United FC 1. Hector Villalba left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

Goals
Match Highlights

Goal of the Week | Fan Nominations via Twitter

Lend your voice to the AT&T Goal of the Week nomination process. You can nominate a goal by sending a tweet using #ATTGOTW and the player's name. View all goal clips

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android