Who were the top statistical performers in MLS from Week 30?

With 19 games played over the weekend, let's take a look back at the players who excelled in various statistical categories.

For the full list of stats leaders in select categories, check out the links below or visit the stats section at MLSsoccer.com:

Big Chances Created

Creating a situation in which a player should reasonably be expected to score, usually in a 1-on-1 scenario or from very close range.

Week 30 Ranking Player (Club) Big Chances created 1 Maxi Moralez (NYC) 5 T-2 9 players 2

Chances created

The final pass or pass before a shot leading to the recipient of the ball having an attempt at goal without scoring.

Week 30 Ranking Player (Club) Chances created 1 Maxi Moralez (NYC) 12 2 Yoshi Yotun (ORL) 10 T-3 2 players tied (Nicolas Lodeiro, Tomas Martinez) 7

Passing Accuracy

Completed passes as a percentage of total passes attempted.

Week 30 Ranking Player (Club) Passing Accuracy (min. 50 passes) 1 Darlington Nagbe (POR) 96.49% 2 Jimmy Medranda (SKC) 95.52% 3 Harrison Afful (CLB) 93.33%

Dribbles completed

This is an attempt by a player to beat an opponent in possession of the ball. A successful dribble means the player beats the defender while retaining possession.

Week 30 Ranking Player (Club) Dribbles completed 1 Vako (SJ) 9 2 Yangel Herrera (NYC) 6 T-3 7 players tied 5

Open play crosses completed

A pass from a wide position into a specific area in front of the goal from open play. A completed cross is one in which a teammate touches the ball first.

Week 30 Ranking Player (Club) Open play crosses completed 1 Hassoun Camara (MTL) 4 T-2 2 players tied (A.J. DeLaGarza, Fabinho) 3

Touches

A sum of all events which involve a player touching the ball.

Week 30 Ranking Player (Club) Touches 1 Maxi Moralez (NYC) 207 2 Javier Morales (DAL) 196 3 Nicolas Lodeiro (SEA) 184

Tackles

A tackle is defined as a play in which a player connects with the ball in a ground challenge, successfully taking the ball away from the man in possession.

Week 30 Ranking Player (Club) Tackles T-1 3 players tied (Carlos Gruezo, Connor Lade, Maxi Urruti) 8 T-4 10 players tied 7

Blocks

An action which involves a player blocking a shot by an opponent.

Week 30 Ranking Player (Club) Blocks 1 Kendall Waston (VAN) 4 T-2 5 players tied 3

Interceptions

An action in which a player intentionally intercepts a pass by moving into the line of the intended ball.

Week 30 Ranking Player (Club) Interceptions 1 Marcelo Sarvas (DC) 10 2 Alexander Ring (NYC) 8 T-3 3 players tied 7

Clearances

A defensive action which sees a player kick the ball away from his own goal with no intended recipient of the ball.

Week 30 Ranking Player (Club) Clearances 1 Dave Romney (LA) 18 2 Kendall Waston (VAN) 16 3 Florian Jungwirth (SJ) 15

Recoveries (by an outfield player)

An action in which a player wins back the ball when it has gone loose or when the ball has been played directly to him by an opposing player.