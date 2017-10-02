MLS WORKS - Kick Childhood Cancer - KCC - NYCFC signed team ball
MLS WORKS

Support Kick Childhood Cancer by bidding on game-worn, signed MLS jerseys

October 2, 20172:32PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

All around Major League Soccer, efforts have been underway to help Kick Childhood Cancer, with fans, players and clubs contributing in-game and in their communities.

And September's campaign comes to a close, you've got one last chance to bid on signed, game-worn jerseys by MLS stars like KakáTim Howard and Bastian Schweinsteiger, as well as commemorative, official match balls signed by the full roster of teams like NYCFC, which includes reigning MLS MVP David Villa, along with with 24 Under 24 honorees Jack Harrison and Yangel Herrera.

Visit MLSauctions.com to find your favorite player or team and place your bid before the auction closes at 9 p.m. ET.

 
 
 
Topics: 
Community Outreach
MLS WORKS

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android