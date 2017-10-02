Support Kick Childhood Cancer by bidding on game-worn, signed MLS jerseys

All around Major League Soccer, efforts have been underway to help Kick Childhood Cancer, with fans, players and clubs contributing in-game and in their communities.

And September's campaign comes to a close, you've got one last chance to bid on signed, game-worn jerseys by MLS stars like Kaká, Tim Howard and Bastian Schweinsteiger, as well as commemorative, official match balls signed by the full roster of teams like NYCFC, which includes reigning MLS MVP David Villa, along with with 24 Under 24 honorees Jack Harrison and Yangel Herrera.

Visit MLSauctions.com to find your favorite player or team and place your bid before the auction closes at 9 p.m. ET.