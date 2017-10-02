The 2017 Best-Dressed MLS Coach Bracket: Vote now in the play-in round

It's back! With teams still battling for post-season seeding -- and some, unfortunately, out of contention, overall -- there's one more race for (extremely unofficial bragging rights). The Best-Dressed MLS Coach bracket is back for 2017, with the Portland Timbers' Caleb Porter defending last year's inaugural title.

Will his trademark scarf-and-suit combo stand tough against a heavy slate of sweater-wearing, extreme shoe-game-having contenders? Let's see how this shakes out.

Here's how it works: We'll move to a 16-man bracket tomorrow. But we have 22 teams, naturally, so today's poll counts as a play-in round that will determine seeding. Vote for your favorite, and we'll eliminate the six lowest-scoring dressers before moving on to the round of 16. Voting runs until 2 pm ET on Tuesday. Click the images in the poll below to enlarge for a better look at the looks!