Philadelphia Union 2, Seattle Sounders 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Seattle Sounders entered Sunday's match against the Philadelphia Union hoping to build off their 3-0 win on Wednesday against Vancouver and jump into second place in the West. Without the likes of Roman Torres, Osvaldo Alonso and Victor Rodrgiuez, they were unable to accomplish that goal.

Rookie midfielder Marcus Epps provided the game's lone goal in the first half after the Union had dominated for much of the first 30 minutes. The Sounders, who gave Clint Dempsey a rest in the first half, came out sluggish after making the cross-country trip.

Dempsey entered in the 55th minute and provided some life but was unable to get his team the equalizer as they made a strong push in the second half.

Roland Alberg provided the clincher in the 88th minute with a swerving stunner off of a short corner.

Goals

28' - PHI - Marcus Epps Watch

88' - PHI - Roland Alberg

Next Up