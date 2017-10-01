Philadelphia Union 2-0 Seattle Sounders | 4-Minute Highlights

The Philadelphia Union host the Seattle Sounders as the Union try to keep their playoff hopes alive in the Eastern Conference.
Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android
Help us Kick Childhood Cancer!
Bid on a Clint Dempsey game-worn, autographed jersey. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Children's Oncology Group, whose mission is to find better cures for childhood and adolescent cancer.