Here's where your team stands in the playoff picture as Week 30 unfolds

As Week 30 rolls into the weekend slate, there's plenty at stake for most MLS teams. Playoff fates hang in the balance, and even if you're a fan of one of the four teams that has already clinched, playoff seeding is still at stake as teams vie for a valuable top-two finish in their respective conferences.

For a full breakdown of what's at stake, be sure to check out the scenarios page.

If your team is in contention, we'll tell you where they stand as the results come in. And if you're a Colorado, D.C. or LA Galaxy fan, condolences – here's to playing the spoiler. Be sure to check back throughout the night for the latest updates:

Real Salt Lake (12-14-6, 42 pts., GD -6)

Kyle Beckerman's 95th-minute equalizer earned RSL a 1-1 road draw with the LA Galaxy, despite the visitors playing a man down for most of the game thanks to an early Marcelo Silva red card. It also sent reverberations across the tight Western Conference playoff race. The point for Salt Lake keeps them a nose ahead of San Jose and FC Dallas for sixth place and the final spot in the West postseason bracket. FCD, however, hold a game in hand.

San Jose Earthquakes (12-14-6, 42 pts., GD -22)

The Earthquakes picked up a vital 2-1 home win over Portland at Avaya Stadium, leaving San Jose deadlocked with Dallas and RSL in the race for the West's final postseason slot. The Houston Dynamo are also within reach, in fifth place on 43 points, but both Houston and Dallas hold a game in hand. The Quakes finish the regular season at Vancouver and vs. Minnesota.

Portland Timbers (13-11-8, 47 pts., GD +5)

The Timbers missed a chance to clinch their playoff spot by losing 2-1 to the Quakes, and now find themselves in a three-way tie for second place in the West with Sporting KC and Seattle. Unfortunately for PTFC, both those teams have games in hand on Portland, who finish their schedule with home games against D.C. United and Seattle.

Vancouver Whitecaps (15-10-6, 51 pts., GD +5)

VWFC became the first West side to book their place in the postseason, thanks to Saturday's 1-0 road win over Sporting KC. The result ended SKC's 24-game home unbeaten streak and earned the Whitecaps their third trip to the playoffs in the past four seasons. Conversely, KC must wait at least one more week for their chance to clinch a playoff spot.

Montreal Impact (11-15-6, 39 pts., GD -4)

IMFC are just about done for in the wake of Saturday's gut-punch 2-1 loss at Colorado, but they're not officially out just yet. New York's 4-2 loss to Toronto staved off their mathematical elimination from the postseason. They remain four points back of the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot with two games remaining, however, level with New England and Orlando.

Columbus Crew SC (15-12-5, 50 pts., GD +3)

With their 2-0 defeat of D.C. United, Crew SC officially booked their spot in the 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs. It marks the third time in four seasons under Gregg Berhalter's regime, the seventh time in the last 10 years and the 14th overall in club history. Now in fifth place, two points back of Chicago and with two games left (at Orlando and at NYCFC), Columbus do have a chance to improve their seeding position but will need help from results elsewhere down the stretch.

New England Revolution (11-15-6, 39 pts., GD -10)

The window keeps getting smaller and more distant for the Revs, but they're not out of the playoff picture yet. Not technically, at least. New England dropped two more points at home with Saturday's scoreless draw with Atlanta, and sit four points back of the East's final postseason slot with just two games remaining, but they remain alive for now.

Toronto FC (19-5-8, 65 pts., GD +36)

The Reds' 4-2 win over RBNY clinched their capture of the 2017 Supporters' Shield, the first in club history and the first for a Canadian MLS side. That also assures them of the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs bracket and home-field advantage throughout the postseason, including MLS Cup, should they reach that stage for a second straight season.

New York Red Bulls (12-12-7, 43 pts., GD +2)

It would've taken a multifold series of results around the league for RBNY to clinch a playoff spot this week, and the scenario started with them beating Toronto FC at BMO Field. That didn't happen, so they'll have to wait a while longer for another chance to book their tickets to the postseason.

FC Dallas (10-9-12, 42 pts., GD 0)

FC Dallas could not be eliminated OR clinch in Week 30, but their 0-0 draw at Orlando gave them a slight bump in the Western Conference standings. They could still fall below the playoff line if two of Houston, Real Salt Lake or San Jose win later in the evening, but will still have a game in hand on the latter two.

Orlando City SC (10-13-9, 39 pts., GD -13)

Orlando's hopes, already slim heading into Week 30, took a huge blow in their draw vs. Dallas but they got a favor from Toronto FC, whose 4-2 win over the New York Red Bulls kept the Lions alive heading into October.