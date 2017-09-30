Video Review: Real Salt Lake’s Marcelo Silva shown red card

In the 14th minute of the Week 30 match between the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, referee Rubiel Vazquez ordered a video review after awarding a foul to the LA Galaxy and yellow card to Real Salt Lake’s Marcelo Silva. Following Video Review, it was determined that Silva’s foul constituted denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and he was instead shown a red card.
