Report: LA Galaxy shopped Jermaine Jones over the summer

The LA Galaxy shopped midfielder Jermaine Jones around MLS this summer, according to a report from Kristian Dyer.

Dyer reported the news during MSG’s broadcast of the New York Red Bulls’ 3-3 draw against D.C. United on Wednesday night.

Jones, 35, joined the Galaxy this winter after spending 2016 with the Colorado Rapids. It’s been a trying year for the veteran midfielder, who has missed significant time due to injury as LA have endured their worst season in a decade.

LA, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention, will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday night (10:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE).