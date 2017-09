The custom MLS covers for EA SPORTS FIFA 18 have been released, with players from all 22 teams gracing a digital version of the cover of the wildly popular video game franchise.

David Villa, Miguel Almiron, Tim Howard and Jozy Altidore are a few of the stars to be featured on the custom covers of FIFA 18, which was released on Friday. Check them all out above.

Almiron was the winner of the overall MLS custom cover vote, announced last Friday.