Columbus Crew SC vs. DC United | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Columbus Crew SC vs. D.C. United

2017 MLS Match Preview

Saturday, Sept. 30 – 7:30 pm ET

MAPFRE Stadium – Columbus, Ohio

Seven matches without a loss and three wins in their last five have Columbus Crew SC on the precipice of the playoffs – on Saturday, they’ll look to clinch a berth.

Columbus will lock up a spot in the postseason with a win against D.C. at MAPFRE Stadium. They can clinch a spot with a tie or a loss and some help from Montreal and New England, but they’ll want all three points to maintain a shot at a top-four seed and a shot at a home Knockout Round match.

They’ll take on a D.C. team that’s already been eliminated from playoff contention but enter Saturday’s match on a bit of a hot streak. United are coming off a 4-0 home win against San Jose last Saturday and a 3-3 draw at the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, a veritable offensive explosion for a team that had scored just 23 goals in 29 games prior to last week’s outing against the Quakes.

Columbus Crew SC

Suspended: None

None Suspended next caution: Justin Meram

Justin Meram International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: D Gaston Sauro (left PCL surgery), M Ben Swanson (right ankle surgery); QUESTIONABLE: D Waylon Francis (left thigh strain)

Projected Starting Lineup:

(4-2-3-1, left to right)

GK: Zack Steffen – Hector Jimenez, Josh Williams, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful – Will Trapp, Mohammed Abu – Justin Meram, Federico Higuain, Pedro Santos – Ola Kamara

Notes: Crew SC have lost just once in their last five games against D.C., outscoring them 10-5 in the process … Columbus are 4-0-1 at home since the start of August, averaging 2.2 goals per game in that time. That number is good for fifth in MLS since Aug. 1.

D.C. United

Suspended: None

None Suspended next caution: Lloyd Sam, Marcelo Sarvas

Lloyd Sam, Marcelo Sarvas International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: M Rob Vincent (left meniscus), M Patrick Nyarko (concussion). D Taylor Kemp (hip injury); QUESTIONABLE: Bill Hamid (back strain)

Projected Starting Lineup:

(4-2-3-1, left to right)

GK: Steve Clark – Chris Korb, Kofi Opare, Steve Birnbaum, Nick DeLeon – Russell Canouse, Marcelo Sarvas – Zoltan Stieber, Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola – Patrick Mullins

Notes: United haven’t won at MAPFRE Stadium in any of their last nine trips to Ohio (0-6-3) … After scoring six goals in their first nine road games this season, D.C. have now scored nine goals in their last six road games … Patrick Mullins has five goals in his last two games, which means he’s now scored 19.2 percent of D.C.’s regular season goals in the span of five days.

All-Time Series

Overall: Crew SC 27 wins (95 goals) … D.C. 27 wins (89 goals) … 11 draws

Crew SC 27 wins (95 goals) … D.C. 27 wins (89 goals) … 11 draws At Columbus: Crew SC 17 wins (50 goals) … D.C. 7 wins (26 goals) … 7 draws

Referees

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistant Referee: Kathryn Nesbitt, Claudiu Badea

Fourth Official: Alejandro Mariscal

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.