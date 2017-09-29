Colorado Rapids vs. Montreal Impact | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Colorado Rapids vs. Montreal Impact

2017 MLS Regular Season

Dick's Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, Colorado

Saturday, September 30 – 9 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE in US, TVAS in Canada

The Colorado Rapids and Montreal Impact will both look to bounce back from midweek disappointment on Saturday, as they meet for the only time in 2017. Both teams lost on Wednesday, with those results producing bad news as the end of the MLS regular season approaches.

The Rapids lost 2-0 on the road against FC Dallas Wednesday, and the scoreline doesn't fully reflect how dominant Dallas were in the match. The loss also officially ended Colorado's Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes, a disappointing reversal of the deep run they made in last year's playoffs. Interim head coach Steve Cooke will likely evaluate players and try to end the campaign on a good note, but the team will no longer have the services of forward Kevin Doyle, who announced his retirement on Thursday.

On the other side, the Impact are not out of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference yet, but with four of six spots locked up and Montreal sitting four points behind the team in 6th place, the New York Red Bulls, they'll need to win here and hope New York lose if they want to keep pace. Boosting their cause is the news that star man Ignacio Piatti is set to stay with the team beyond this season, as announced on Thursday. A cross-continental trip to Colorado, to play in the altitude, is never easy, even if the Rapids are struggling at the moment. But Montreal have no choice at this point but to pick up full points if they want to return to the postseason this year.

Colorado Rapids

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: D Mekeil Williams, M Michael Azira

D Mekeil Williams, M Michael Azira International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: F Kevin Doyle (retired)

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2, left to right): GK: Tim Howard – Mekeil Williams, Axel Sjoberg, Kortne Ford, Eric Miller – Josh Gatt, Micheal Azira, Jared Watts, Marlon Hairston – Mohammed Saied, Dominique Badji

Notes: The Rapids are winless in their last four home games in league play, their longest such streak since an 11-game winless streak from Aug. 2, 2014-March 8, 2015. They have also conceded in eight straight at home, their longest such streak since March 30-Oct. 10, 2015 (11 games). ... Colorado’s 33.7 percent possession in Dallas on Wednesday night was their fourth lowest of the season, and the lowest possession percentage they’ve had in a match since July.

Montreal Impact

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: D Laurent Ciman, M Victor Cabrera, M Hernan Bernadello, M Blerim Dzemaili

D Laurent Ciman, M Victor Cabrera, M Hernan Bernadello, M Blerim Dzemaili International duty: None

None Injuries: OUT: D - Ambroise Oyongo (right knee surgery 6/13, out 6 months)

Projected Starting XI: (3-4-1-2, right to left) GK: Evan Bush – Victor Cabrera, Laurent Ciman, Deian Boldor – Hassoun Camara, Marco Donadel, Samuel Piette, Shaun Francis – Blerim Dzemaili – Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Ignacio Piatti

Notes: Montreal have been shut out three times in their last five away matches in MLS play (2W-3L). However, they have scored eight goals combined in the two matches that they were not shut out. ... Montreal’s 42 percent possession against NYCFC on Wednesday night was just the third time this year they’ve had less than 42.1 percent of the ball in a home match.

All-Time Series

Overall: Colorado 3 wins (13 goals) … Montreal 1 wins (9 goals) … Ties 1

Colorado 3 wins (13 goals) … Montreal 1 wins (9 goals) … Ties 1 At Colorado: Colorado 2 wins (7 goals) … Montreal 1 wins (4 goals) … Ties 0

Referees

Referee: Jorge Gonzalez

Assistant Referees: Jonathan Johnson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official: Baboucarr Jallow

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Rosendo Mendoza