What makes Andre Blake one of the best 'keepers in MLS? | Who's the Best?

There are plenty of reasons why the Philadelphia Union’s Andre Blake is considered by many to be the best goalkeeper in Major League Soccer.

The Jamaican has great size (six-foot-four) and soft hands. He’s achieved success at the international level, winning the Golden Glove award while leading the Reggae Boyz to the Gold Cup final earlier this summer. And, at age 26, he’s approaching a goalkeeper’s prime.

On Wednesday night, Blake was at his best while trying to keep Atlanta out of the net. The Union shot-stopper recorded seven saves, including a few spectacular efforts like this one against Yamil Asad.

So what makes Blake so special?

We looked at Audi Player Index numbers and found an interesting story. While the 2016 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finds himself in the middle of the pack in most shot-stopping categories, he’s posting tremendous numbers in most of the other categories.

Looking at the rankings, Blake ranks in the top-three of a handful of goalkeeping metrics, including clearances and punches.

These numbers indicate that Blake is one of the most active goalkeepers in the league. He’s commanding the penalty area, coming off his line to snuff out danger before it becomes a shot on goal.

In Blake’s 22 starts the Union have only allowed a respectable 27 goals, helping the Jamaican earn the top spot for goalkeepers in the Audi Player Index.

Last week, Ives Galarcep of Goal.com reported that Blake received interest from English clubs after the Gold Cup, only to be have a transfer foiled by Jamaica’s low FIFA ranking. While Blake’s future remains open, MLS fans will get another chance to see the Jamaican on the national stage this weekend, as the Union host Seattle at Talen Energy Stadium. (1 pm ET; ESPN, ESPN Deportes in US | TVA Sports, MLS LIVE in Canada).