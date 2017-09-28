WATCH: MLS' 'EA SPORTS FIFA 18' release party and tournament, 11 pm ET

September 28, 20177:15PM EDT

With just a few hours until the official, public release of EA SPORTS FIFA 18, MLS is celebrating the game's launch at one of the league venues showcased heavily in this year's edition -- StubHub Center. In this edition's version of "The Journey," Alex Hunter returns to the game, visiting L.A. on his off-season tour, and finding the Galaxy among the teams vying to sign him. 

At the real-life StubHub tonight, MLS' official game launch event will feature the first tournament played on FIFA 18, with 32 L.A.-based gamers competing for the chance to be scouted and signed by the LA Galaxy.

We're streaming it all and the party surrounding it -- MLS players will be stopping by to play, and we'll announce and demo new in-game features.

Check it out live here, via YouTube, at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET. 

While you're waiting for the stream, check out this list of the top five rated players on each MLS team in FIFA 18. 

