Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 4-minute Highlights

Vancouver Whitecaps FC head to Seattle to solidify their first place positioning against their Cascadia Cup rivals Seattle Sounders FC, who are looking to climb the Western Conference playoff ladder.
Help us Kick Childhood Cancer!
Bid on a Clint Dempsey game-worn, autographed jersey. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Children's Oncology Group, whose mission is to find better cures for childhood and adolescent cancer.