Chris Wondolowsk now tied for third on the MLS all-time goal scoring list

The incredibly consistent career of Chris Wondolowski has reached another milestone. With his late goal in the San Jose Earthquakes' 4-1 loss to the Chicago Fire, he's now reached 133 career MLS goals which pulls him level with Jaime Moreno in third place on the all-time goal-scoring list.

With that goal, @ChrisWondo is now tied with Jaime Moreno for the third most goals in @MLS history! 🙌 #ForwardAsOne pic.twitter.com/Te2OiTbtEM — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) September 28, 2017

Moreno spent the majority of his MLS career with D.C. United where he won 4 MLS Cups and 4 Supporters' Shields. Moreno is currently a Youth Academy coach for D.C. United, but with an opportunity to tie Moreno's mark last week in front of a D.C. crowd Wondo and the Quakes were shut out.

It won't take long for Wondo to reach his next milestone, as his next goal will not only pull him ahead of Moreno but also bring him level with Jeff Cunningham. That leaves next season for Wondolowski to chase the MLS all-time leader Landon Donovan and his 145 goals.