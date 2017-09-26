FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids | 2017 MLS Match Preview

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids

2017 MLS Regular Season

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, Texas

Wednesday, Sept. 7 – 8 p.m. ET

Remember 2016, when these two teams were fighting it out atop the Western Conference in the season's final weeks? Now, not so much.

FC Dallas are on a 10-match winless spiral that could see them miss the playoffs after winning the Supporters' Shield and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup a year ago, and Colorado – well, they've just been poor all year, which is why Pablo Mastroeni is no longer dispensing metaphysical gems in news conferences after being sacked.

The hosts could still crack the postseason in a wild West scenario that hasn't seen anyone clinch yet, though, and a win over the last-place Rapids would kick-start their hopes. Then again, they're coming off a 4-1 weekend loss at expansion side Minnesota United, so don't discount Colorado's hopes of bagging some late momentum points for next year.

FC Dallas

Suspended: F Tesho Akindele

International Duty: None

Injury Report: None

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): GK: Jesse Gonzalez – Maynor Figueroa, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmerman, Hernan Grana – Kellyn Acosta, Carlos Gruezo – Roland Lamah, Mauro Diaz, Michael Barrios – Maxi Urruti

Notes: FC Dallas has drawn their last four home games and they have not won a game, home or away, since July 22, a 2-1 win over Montreal, in Montreal, a ten-game streak.

Colorado Rapids

Suspended: None

International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: F Kevin Doyle (concussion)

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2, left to right): GK: Tim Howard – Mekeil Williams, Axel Sjoberg, Kortne Ford, Eric Miller – Josh Gatt, Micheal Azira, Jared Watts, Marlon Hairston – Mohammed Saied, Dominique Badji

Notes: Colorado has conceded 11 goals in their last five away games (1W-4L). They had conceded 11 goals in their previous eight road games (6L-2D)...Dom Badji has now scored in three consecutive games. He had only scored in consecutive games once in his previous 71 league appearances (including postseason.) Badji joined the Rapids in 2015, and now has 17 goals (including postseason) for Colorado, tied with Kevin Doyle for the most of any player since the start of the 2015 season.

All-Time Series

Overall: Dallas 31 wins (106 goals), Rapids 22 wins (84 goals), 15 draws

Dallas 31 wins (106 goals), Rapids 22 wins (84 goals), 15 draws At Dallas: Dallas 22 wins (62 goals), Rapids 8 wins (37 goals), 5 draws

