Atlanta continues to dominate in their new home | MLS Review Show, Week 29

Another win and another clean sheet at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium has Atlanta United as the hottest team in MLS. Elsewhere, Toronto FC will have to wait at least another week to claim their first Supporters' Shield, Diego Valeri became the first MLS player to hit 20 goals in the 2017 season, and New England and Philadelphia kept alive slim playoff hopes.
