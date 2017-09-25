Kick Off: ATL UTD rolls on, despite Almiron injury | Valeri extends record

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

More home cookin' in Atlanta

Atlanta United posted their ninth win during an 11-game home unbeaten streak with a hard-fought 2-0 decision over Montreal on Sunday night. The victory allowed Tata Martino's men to leapfrog into third place in the East. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

The victory came at a cost, however, with the Five Stripes and their fans left sweating the prognosis for MIguel Almiron's hamstring injury. The Atlanta star was forced off after just 17 minutes of action on Saturday. READ MORE

Despite the loss, Montreal got the hint of good news to come when attack ace Ignacio Piatti told reporters that contract extension talks were progressing on a good path. READ MORE

Valeri takes pole position in Golden Boot race

Red-hot Portland skipper Diego Valeri took the MLS Golden Boot lead with a brace as Portland celebrated a 3-0 triumph over visiting Orlando City on Sunday night. The Timbers logged their fourth straight home win to remain a point shy of the Western summit. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

While Valeri was delighted to extend his MLS record for consecutive games with a goal and take the scoring chart lead by bettering his career-high strike total, he says he's got bigger fish to fry: namely, winning a second MLS Cup. READ MORE

Timbers fulfill Tellez wish

On Friday, we brought you the story of young cancer patient Derrick Tellez, who was signed to a one-day Portland Timbers contract in conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. How did his MLS debut go? Not only did he enjoy a Timbers victory, but the five-year-old netminder was voted Man of the Match by Timbers fans. Consider it a wish well-granted. READ MORE

Mullins hits four to spark D.C.

Patrick Mullins busted open a scoreless game with four second-half goals to earn D.C. United a 4-0 spoilers' victory over visiting San Jose on Saturday. The Black-and-Red striker snapped a 15-game drought to record the fastest four-goal outburst in league history. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

The four-goal outburst brought high praise from Frank Lampard, who was Mullins' NYCFC teammate for nearly two years. READ MORE

Nguyen knocks TFC off historical targets

New England star man Lee Nguyen hopped off the bench to notch a goal and an assist during the final 10 minutes as the hosts scored a 2-1 triumph over East leaders Toronto FC. The Revs kept their slim playoff hopes alive by dooming their guests to consecutive losses for the first time in over 18 months. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

How did the defeat affect Toronto FC's chance to set some MLS single-season records? We've got the answers in our Reds watch update. READ MORE

Sporting KC doubles up LA

There was no US Open Cup championship hangover for Sporting KC, who got back to league work with a 2-1 home win over the LA Galaxy on Sunday. The points gained kept the Children's Mercy Park bunch within a point of the top spot in the West. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Daniel Salloi, who struck the game's opener, was able to score for the second straight game in front of his visiting parents. After watching their son hit the eventual Open Cup winner on Wednesday and enjoy another big win on the weekend, mom and pop Salloi say they're living an American dream all the way from Hungary. READ MORE

'Caps remain atop the West

Vancouver held onto the West penthouse for another week thanks to a 2-1 home victory over Colorado on Saturday night. Key offseason pick-ups Fredy Montero and Yordy Reyna each grabbed a goal and an assist to lead the hosts to victory. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

With the Whitecaps now on a 5-0-2 run and almost quietly leading the West, it must be asked: Do Carl Robinson's charges get enough respect? Frankly, the coach and his players don't really care. READ MORE

In-form RSL continue climb

Don't look now, but early-season strugglers Real Salt Lake are up to fifth in the West following a big 2-0 win over defending MLS Cup champs Seattle. The Claret and Cobalt ended the visitors' 13-game unbeaten run by posting their fourth victory in five. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

In his weekend roundup, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle noted how RSL boss Mike Petke provided the key to victory by deploying rookie winger Brooks Lennon as a false No. 9 to unsettle the Seattle defense. READ MORE

Loons extend FC Dallas misery

Minnesota United got a goal and two assists from Christian Ramirez in a 4-1 rout of Saturday guests FC Dallas. The result incredibly kept the fading Supporters' Shield holders winless in 10 games. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Regarding FC Dallas' precipitous slide from the top of the West since July, Matt Doyle says there's no comparison in MLS history. WATCH VIDEO

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

Behind The Scenes: Sporting KC's US Open Cup triumph