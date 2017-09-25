How former Barcelona, Argentina boss Tata Martino inspired Atlanta United

The former Barcelona and Argentinian national team manager is leading Atlanta United to a banner expansion season. Find out why Martino came to Atlanta, why his players pay him the ultimate respect and his hopes for the club in the years to come.
