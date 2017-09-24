Video Review: Portland Timbers awarded a penalty kick vs. Orlando

In the 13th minute of the Week 29 match between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City SC, referee Baldomero Toledo ordered a Video Review after an incident in the Orlando penalty area that saw defender Jonathan Spector tackle Timbers forward Darren Mattocks.

Toledo allowed play to continue on the field, but at the first stoppage of play he ordered a Video Review after which he determined that the Spector tackle constituted a foul in the box. Toledo awarded the penalty kick to the Timbers and Portland’s Diego Valeri converted to extend his record of goals in consecutive matches to nine.

For more information on Video Review and to view other instances of Video Review, visit MLSsoccer.com/VideoReview.