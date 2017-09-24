Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Colorado Rapids 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Vancouver Whitecaps FC continued their unbeaten run to remain atop the Western Conference, beating the Colorado Rapids 2-1 at BC Place on Saturday.

The Whitecaps took the lead early, as Yordy Reyna's early cross was headed in by Fredy Montero. But the Rapids equalized just before halftime, as Dominique Badji pounced on an errant touch by Whitecaps defender Tim Parker in the Vancouver box.

Reyna then scored the go-ahead goal in the second half, as he latched onto Montero's ball on a breakaway and blasted it past Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Goals

4' – VAN – Fredy Montero Watch

45' – COL – Dominique Badji Watch

54' – VAN – Yordy Reyna Watch

