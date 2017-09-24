Sporting KC 2-1 LA Galaxy | 4-Minute Highlights

Tim Melia, Graham Zusi, and Sporting Kansas City look to ride the emotional wave of winning the US Open Cup on Wednesday as they welcome the talented but struggling LA Galaxy to Children's Mercy Park.
