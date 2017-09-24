Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 1 | 2017 MLS Cup Recap

Daniel Salloi scored his third of the season early, Diego Rubio added his fifth before halftime, and Sporting Kansas City held on to defeat the LA Galaxy 2-1 victory and move back within a point of the Western Conference lead on Sunday afternoon.

Salloi's strike comes just four days after poking home what proved the winner in SKC's 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls in the U.S. Open Cup Final. His latest helped Sporting remain MLS's only unbeaten side at home this season.

Romain Alessandrini scored his 10th of the season on a blistering second-half free kick, but couldn't prevent the Galaxy from falling to a seventh defeat in nine games. The result all-but-mathematically makes the postseason out of reach for LA, who sit 12 points beneath the playoff line with four matches to play.

Goals

