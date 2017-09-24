Seattle Sounders go from unbeaten to winless as goal drought continues

SANDY, Utah -- A goal drought has the Seattle Sounders struggling to tread water near the top of the Western Conference. In order to close out the season in an advantageous position entering the playoffs, the next four games will see Seattle laser-focused on finding a consistent attack.

And that starts with finishing.

The Sounders were held scoreless for the second straight game on Saturday, this time in a 2-0 loss to Real Salt Lake that turned Seattle’s 13-game unbeaten streak into a five-game winless streak. The streak ending doesn't matter so much to the club, but the play on the field is cause for some concern.

"I don’t think those guys care about a 13-game unbeaten streak," said head coach Brian Schmetzer. "They care about winning games and making the playoffs on a good run.”

Finding the form for a good run in their final four games will depend on the attack finding the back of the net with more consistency and patience. The Sounders were able to match RSL in most of the statistical goal categories on Saturday night, but not being able to finish their chances had them chasing the game for all . of the second half.

“We need to finish chances. We had a chance early in the game, but after that we didn’t create enough consistent pressure on them," Schmetzer said. "A lot of times we didn’t play with patience in the attacking half of the field, wearing them down. Better opportunities will come if you keep possession of the ball and move them around."

That patience and consistency weren't evident for the Sounders on Saturday. Their scoring opportunities either didn’t lead to real chances, or were snuffed out by Nick Rimando. Clint Dempsey even tried a bit of trickery in second-half stoppage time, not asking the referee for 10 yards on a free kick so he could take it early, but he still couldn't beat Rimando.

Five different Sounders have scored a goal since Aug. 20, but no player has scored more than one. The Sounders also haven’t had multiple goals in a game since Aug. 20.

“We’re just searching for that one guy to come and break us out of the slump,” Schmetzer said.

Seattle currently don’t have a hot hand to depend on and will be without Jordan Morris for an extended period of time, so figuring something out is getting urgent. They won’t have much time on the practice field with two games this coming week, so they're hoping one creative spark can help the Sounders catch fire again.

“We just have to make sure that one guy scores and the rest is going to come,” Schmetzer said.

That confidence may sound good, but as the last two games have shown there’s no guarantee the first goal will come. Seattle will host the conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps on Wed., Sept. 27 (10:30 pm ET, MLS LIVE in US, TSN in CAN), and will need to come away with a win to keep pace with the rest of the West leaders.

“I don’t care how we have to do it, but we have to do it,” said Sounders captain Ozzie Alonso. “We have to win a game.”