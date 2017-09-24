GOAL: Jeff Larentowicz knocks one in off the corner to double the lead

September 24, 20176:41PM EDT

Goal! Jeff Larentowicz scores from very close range. Atlanta United 2, Montreal Impact 0.

Goals
Match Highlights

Atlanta United gear | mlsstore.com

Shop mlsstore.com for Atlanta United hats, hoodies, jerseys, shirts and more.

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android

Goal of the Week | Fan Nominations via Twitter

Lend your voice to the AT&T Goal of the Week nomination process. You can nominate a goal by sending a tweet using #ATTGOTW and the player's name. View all goal clips