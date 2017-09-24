Baer: Teams dreaming of playoffs, beware of the cellar-dwellers

As if you needed another example to show that MLS is a league unlike any other, all you have to do is point to the results on Saturday night.

D.C. United, Minnesota United FC, and the Philadelphia Union are all teams sitting at or near the bottom of the standings in their respective conferences. But all come away from the night with multi-goal wins against teams that were either fighting for their Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoff lives or playoff positioning.

It’s not a complete surprise that these teams were able to come away with wins, considering they were all at home -- home teams had won 49.55 percent of all matches entering the weekend. But the positions that their opponents were all in, and the way in which they played, is what contributed to spoiler night in MLS.

After a three-game spell in which they were able to get three 1-0 wins, D.C. entered their match against the San Jose Earthquakes having lost their previous two matches. The Quakes visited the nation’s capital having risen above the playoff line for the first time in a while, and had a 49 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com's Soccer Power Index.

Of course the Quakes have been prone to losing big under head coach Chris Leitch; they had conceded four goals in a match four times under Leitch. But D.C. had not scored four goals all season, and Patrick Mullins hadn’t scored at all in 2017. So of course, this being MLS, Mullins scored the fastest four goals in MLS history as San Jose’s playoff chances took a hit after a 4-0 shellacking.

In Minnesota, where the Loons were coming off a big 3-2 win at Montreal, FC Dallas were fighting for the playoff lives after going winless in nine games. They came out flat and were punished for it by a clinical Minnesota side that look to be picking up confidence towards the end of their inaugural season. As a result, Dallas are no longer favorites to get the No. 6 seed in the West.

As MLSsoccer.com’s Matt Doyle pointed out, this kind of collapse is something we may have never seen in this league but losing 4-1 to the Loons is an incredible disheartening result.

Back on the East Coast, the Philadelphia Union had not won since Aug. 5, and saw their chances of reaching the playoffs go below one percent. Meanwhile, the Chicago Fire seemed to have righted themselves after a brutal stretch in July and August with a three-game unbeaten run. They also had all four of their first-choice defenders in the starting XI for the first time since July 22.

The Fire were trying to stay in contention to grab one of the top two seeds, chasing New York City FC and trying to keep up with Atlanta United. Without Bastian Schweinsteiger they managed to give up the first three goals of the game and fall below the Five Stripes in terms of points per game after a 3-1 loss in Chester. They’re even in danger of not hosting a Knockout Round match with Columbus Crew SC moving up the standings.

Saturday night was a word of warning for every team trying to reach the playoffs this season. Underestimate your cellar-dweller opponent at your own peril.