Atlanta United's road to No. 2 seed in Eastern Conference opens up

Atlanta United FC may not only be the first MLS expansion team in nearly a decade to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Now they have a chance to be the highest-seeded expansion team in the playoffs since the 1998 Chicago Fire.

With New York City FC tying 1-1 against the Houston Dynamo, and the Fire losing 3-1 at the Philadelphia Union, both on Saturday, it's now a distinct possibility that Atlanta United FC can move up to second place in the Eastern Conference before the end of the MLS regular season.

The Five Stripes, flying since opening their permanent home of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 3W-0L-1D record, next host the Montreal Impact on Sunday (5 pm ET; FOX and FOX Deportes in US; TVAS in CAN). If they win, Atlanta will move up to 49 points, leap-frogging Chicago into third place and come within three points of NYCFC in second place, with a game in hand on the Cityzens. Easier said than done, of course, with Montreal also having playoff aspirations of their own.

And should Atlanta United succeed in securing that second-place finish, they will hope they can replicate what the Chicago Fire did in 1998 when Bob Bradley's side won MLS Cup as the No. 2 seed.

Remaining Schedules (NYC, CHI, CLB, ATL)

New York City FC (2nd place - 52pts)

Sept. 27 @ Montreal

Sept. 30 @ Chicago

Oct. 15 @ New England

Oct. 22 vs. Columbus Crew SC

Chicago Fire (3rd place - 48pts)

Sept. 27 @ San Jose

Sept. 30 vs. NYCFC

Oct. 15 vs. Philadelphia

Oct. 22 @ Houston

Columbus Crew SC (4th place - 47pts)

Sept. 30 vs. D.C. United

Oct. 15 @ Orlando City

Oct. 22 @ NYCFC

Atlanta United FC (5th place - 46pts)