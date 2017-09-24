Josef Maratinez - celebrates a goal for Atlanta United with his teammates
USA Today Sports

Atlanta United's road to No. 2 seed in Eastern Conference opens up

September 24, 201712:00PM EDT
Alicia RodriguezContributor

Atlanta United FC may not only be the first MLS expansion team in nearly a decade to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Now they have a chance to be the highest-seeded expansion team in the playoffs since the 1998 Chicago Fire.

With New York City FC tying 1-1 against the Houston Dynamo, and the Fire losing 3-1 at the Philadelphia Union, both on Saturday, it's now a distinct possibility that Atlanta United FC can move up to second place in the Eastern Conference before the end of the MLS regular season.

The Five Stripes, flying since opening their permanent home of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 3W-0L-1D record, next host the Montreal Impact on Sunday (5 pm ET; FOX and FOX Deportes in US; TVAS in CAN). If they win, Atlanta will move up to 49 points, leap-frogging Chicago into third place and come within three points of NYCFC in second place, with a game in hand on the Cityzens. Easier said than done, of course, with Montreal also having playoff aspirations of their own.

And should Atlanta United succeed in securing that second-place finish, they will hope they can replicate what the Chicago Fire did in 1998 when Bob Bradley's side won MLS Cup as the No. 2 seed.

Remaining Schedules (NYC, CHI, CLB, ATL)

New York City FC (2nd place - 52pts)

  • Sept. 27 @ Montreal
  • Sept. 30 @ Chicago
  • Oct. 15 @ New England
  • Oct. 22 vs. Columbus Crew SC

Chicago Fire (3rd place - 48pts)

  • Sept. 27 @ San Jose
  • Sept. 30 vs. NYCFC
  • Oct. 15 vs. Philadelphia
  • Oct. 22 @ Houston

Columbus Crew SC (4th place - 47pts)

  • Sept. 30 vs. D.C. United
  • Oct. 15 @ Orlando City
  • Oct. 22 @ NYCFC

Atlanta United FC (5th place - 46pts)

  • Sept. 24 vs. Montreal
  • Sept. 27 vs. Philadelphia
  • Sept. 30 @ New England
  • Oct. 3 vs. Minnesota United
  • Oct. 15 @ New York Red Bulls
  • Oct. 22 vs. Toronto FC

Atlanta United gear | mlsstore.com

Shop mlsstore.com for Atlanta United hats, hoodies, jerseys, shirts and more.

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android