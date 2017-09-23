Sporting Kansas City suspend defender Kevin Ellis indefinitely

Sporting Kansas City defender Kevin Ellis has been suspended indefinitely by the club, The Kansas City Star reported on Saturday.

The Star’s Sam McDowell reported that Ellis’ suspension was prompted “by behavior within the team.” SKC head coach Peter Vermes acknowledged delivering the suspension, but declined to provide details on the reason for it.

According to McDowell, Ellis hasn’t been with SKC since they returned to Kansas City following their 1-1 draw at Columbus on Sept. 10. He wasn’t present for the locker room celebration following Sporting’s win in the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday and didn’t attend the team’s championship party with fans on Friday.

Ellis, 26, has appeared in only five regular season games this year. He has 68 career appearances since signing a Homegrown contract with SKC in 2011.