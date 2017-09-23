GOAL: C.J. Sapong knocks one in to set Philly's single-season record

September 23, 20178:33PM EDT

Goal! CJ Sapong scores from in front of goal to the bottom corner. Philadelphia Union 3, Chicago Fire 0.

