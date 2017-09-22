Report: DC United could play home game in alternate venue in 2018

D.C. United are busy building their future home, Audi Field. But they may need a contingency plan before the new stadium opens its doors.

The Washington Post's Steven Goff reported on Thursday that United do not expect the stadium to be ready until the summer, and they could spend as many as 12 games on the road to begin the 2018 MLS regular season. Noting that the league record in road games to start a season is 10, for Sporting KC in 2011, D.C. United are examining alternate venues if they need to host a home game before Audi Field is ready, and that current home RFK Stadium is not under consideration.

“We want to get every single match at Audi Field, if we can,” club president Tom Hunt said in Goff's report. “If we can’t, we have some ideas that we think would be a very cool, unique event for our fan base and the expansion of our fan base.”

You can read more about that topic and others regarding D.C. United's preparations for the next phase of their history at The Washington Post.