Kick Off: Get set for all the MLS weekend action, FOX network doubleheader

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Open Cup champs welcome LA on FOX

A Sunday network MLS doubleheader on FOX kicks off with newly crowned U.S. Open Cup champions Sporting KC attempting to avoid a celebration hangover when they host a Sunday afternoon match against a slumping LA Galaxy side (2 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes, MLS LIVE in Canada). Though the Galaxy have not won in Kansas City since 2007, they have managed draws on their last two visits. PREVIEW

In the aftermath of another crown for Sporting KC, Bobby Warshaw writes that an underrated reason for their success has to do with coach Peter Vermes' insistence that the team always play with a specific identity. READ MORE

Can Atlanta keep on climbing?

The second match in the Sunday FOX doubleheader sees competing playoff drives squaring off when Montreal visit Atlanta United (5 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes, MLS LIVE in the US; TVAS in Canada). The Five Stripes, who are on a 8W-0L-2D run at home, dropped a 2-1 decision to the Impact in Quebec earlier this season. PREVIEW

A run of eight goals in four games from Josef Martinez has pushed a pair of FourFourTwo scribes to open a debate over whether or not the Atlanta ace is a worthy MVP candidate. READ MORE

Streaking Sounders invade Rio Tinto

Defending MLS Cup champs Seattle will put their 13-game unbeaten run on the line when they pay a Saturday night visit to Real Salt Lake (9:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Sounders don't typically fare well at Rio Tinto, where the Royals have taken five straight series meetings. PREVIEW

Real Salt Lake broadcaster Brian Dunseth says the key to the match for both teams will involve taking advantage of mistakes. READ MORE

Free Match of the Week: CLB-NY

The New York Red Bulls will quickly need to shake off their Open Cup disappointment, as fellow postseason candidate Columbus Crew SC come to town for an important Saturday duel (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE Free Match of the Week). They will need to reverse trends to do so, as they're currently winless in five while the Crew SC unbeaten streak is up to six games. PREVIEW

The question of whether or not Jesse Marsch was wise to start Ryan Meara over regular starter Luis Robles in Wednesday's Open Cup final remains open to discussion in the Big Apple. As such, our staff used the latest edition of "Discuss" to kick the matter around. READ MORE

Revs host hobbled Toronto

Kei Kamara (above) and the New England Revolution will be focused on keeping their slim playoff hopes alive when runaway Supporters' Shield leaders drop by for a Saturday tussle in Tom Soehn's debut as interim boss after the firing of Jay Heaps (5 pm ET | MLS LIVE in the US; TSN in Canada). This has rarely been a kind road trip for the Reds, who have won just twice in 14 tries at Gillette Stadium. PREVIEW

It also seems that Toronto FC boss Greg Vanney is still up in the air about whether to hold back star forward Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco for the third straight game. READ MORE

'Caps try to stay above the pack

West leaders Vancouver will be after the points needed to protect their penthouse status in Saturday's home game against Colorado (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE in the US; TSN in Canada). That may be easier said than done, as the clubs have played to an even 1W-1L-3D split in their last five meetings. PREVIEW

According to Metro's Kristian Dyer, you can add the name of US Under-17 boss John Hackworth to Colorado's coaching search wish list. READ MORE

Third time's the charm for Portland?

Portland will hope to keep pace in the West playoff race when they visit Orlando City for Sunday night national TV match (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes in USA; MLS LIVE in Canada). To do so, they'll need to score their first ever victory over the Lions, who've taken both prior meetings by a 6-1 combined tally. PREVIEW

After seeing the Lions' attack slumber most of the season, local blog The Mane Land has noticed how it's suddenly come alive with Giles Barnes manning the No. 10 spot. READ MORE

NYCFC meet Houston in Hartford

The weekend slate will begin when slumping Houston head north for a Saturday afternoon meeting with New York City FC (3 pm ET | UniMás, Facebook.com in USA; MLS LIVE in Canada). They'll want to throw a net over David Villa, who has scored three goals (including a winner and a game-tying strike) in the two previous clashes between the teams. PREVIEW

With the game moved to Connecticut due to a Yankee Stadium scheduling conflict, NYCFC star man Villa is rallying supporters via an open letter to the fans. READ MORE

Dallas aim to end chill in Minnesota

Preseason favorites FC Dallas will try to halt their nine-game winless slide and jump back into a playoff place when they travel for Saturday's tilt at Minnesota United (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). Roland Lamah (above) & Co. should like their chances, with the Loons only able to score one victory in their last seven home games PREVIEW

Looking back at the FC Dallas season arc, the local Dallas Morning News poses a theory that constant alterations to the lineup have contributed to the team's recent slide. READ MORE

Is Philly trip a trap for the Fire?

Now that their slump is over, Chicago will set their sights on (at least temporarily) moving level on points with the second spot in the East with a win in Saturday's contest at Philadelphia (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE). However, the Fire have failed to win on their last four competitive visits to the City of Brotherly Love. PREVIEW

Despite recent reports that Andre Blake had an English Premier League move shut down by UK work permit restrictions, the Union insist they've had no formal offers for their star netminder. READ MORE

Quakes rumble into D.C.

San Jose will look to enhance their playoff credentials when they visit RFK Stadium on Saturday to tackle East cellar dwellers D.C. United (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE). With four wins from their last five trips to DC, the Earthquakes now have an all-time winning record in the capital. PREVIEW

Meanwhile, our Sam Stejskal has shot down reports claiming that D.C. United will add veteran Galatasaray midfielder Nigel de Jong in January. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch:

MLS Round Table: What makes an MLS legend?