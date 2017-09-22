DC United - celebrate Luciano Acosta goal vs. Atlanta
Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports

D.C. United plan to play all home games at Audi Field in 2018

September 22, 20174:32PM EDT
MLSsoccer staffMLSsoccer.com

D.C. United are busy building their future home, Audi Field, and despite talk otherwise, they expect to play all home games there next year. 

The Washington Post's Steven Goff reported on Thursday that United did not expect the stadium to be ready until the summer, and they could spend as many as 12 games on the road to begin the 2018 MLS regular season. 

“We want to get every single match at Audi Field, if we can,” club president Tom Hunt said, of home matches, in Goff's report. 

Still, according to the club, reports of a search for an alternate venue for home matches are incorrect. Currently, D.C. United expect to play all of their planned home games at Audi Field in 2018.

You can read more about D.C. United's preparations for the next phase of their history at The Washington Post.

Topics: 
Stadium

D.C. United gear | mlsstore.com

Shop mlsstore.com for the limited edition D.C. United x Screaming Eagles collection by Mitchell & Ness. Hats, hoodies, jerseys, and shirts also available.

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android