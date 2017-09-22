D.C. United plan to play all home games at Audi Field in 2018

D.C. United are busy building their future home, Audi Field, and despite talk otherwise, they expect to play all home games there next year.

The Washington Post's Steven Goff reported on Thursday that United did not expect the stadium to be ready until the summer, and they could spend as many as 12 games on the road to begin the 2018 MLS regular season.

“We want to get every single match at Audi Field, if we can,” club president Tom Hunt said, of home matches, in Goff's report.

Still, according to the club, reports of a search for an alternate venue for home matches are incorrect. Currently, D.C. United expect to play all of their planned home games at Audi Field in 2018.

