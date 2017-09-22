Atlanta United vs. Montreal Impact | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Atlanta United vs. Montreal Impact

2017 MLS Regular Season

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia

Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 – 5 pm ET

WATCH: FOX, FOX Deportes (USA) | TVA Sports, MLS LIVE (CAN)

Atlanta United will look to maintain their unbeaten start to life in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday evening, as they welcome the Montreal Impact to town for the first time. There are considerable Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoff stakes on the line in this game, as Atlanta could move as high as 3rd place in the Eastern Conference with a win and a Chicago Fire loss, while a win would arguably be even more important for the Impact. If they win, they would keep pace with the last team above the playoff line, the New York Red Bulls, who currently sit three points ahead of them coming into the weekend.

Both Atlanta and Montreal are on short rest for Sunday's showdown, although both teams are coming off midweek wins. ATLUTD blasted the LA Galaxy at home 4-0, to take their record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to 3-0-1, and the Impact shocked Supporters' Shield leader Toronto FC 5-3 at BMO Field. Coming into the game, given Atlanta's form, they would appear to be the favorite on paper, but fixture congestion for the Georgian club and desperation for the Impact with just five games left to play in the regular season could lead to another shock result.

Atlanta United

Suspended: Brandon Vazquez (red card)

Brandon Vazquez (red card) International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: GK Alec Kann (quad injury); QUESTIONABLE: D Greg Garza (hamstring)

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1, right to left)

GK: Brad Guzan – Anton Walkes, Michael Parkhurst, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Chris McCann – Carlos Carmona, Jeff Larentowicz – Hector Villalba, Miguel Almiron, Yamil Asad – Josef Martinez

Notes: After losing two of their first three MLS home games (1W), Atlanta have won eight of their last 10 games (2D), averaging 3.3 goals per game in those 10 matches...Atlanta have scored 24 left-footed goals, the most of any team in the league. They have conceded just two left-footed goals, the fewest of any team in the league.

Montreal Impact

Suspended: None

None International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: D Ambroise Oyongo (knee surgery)

Projected Starting XI

(3-4-1-2, right to left)

GK: Evan Bush – Victor Cabrera, Laurent Ciman, Deian Boldor – Hassoun Camara, Marco Donadel, Samuel Piette, Daniel Lovitz – Blerim Dzemaili – Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Ignacio Piatti

Notes: Montreal have won two of their last three regular season road games (1L) and scored eight goals. They had won only one of their previous 12 MLS road games (6L-5D) and scored 13 goals over those 12 matches...Montreal have scored 37 right footed goals, the most of any MLS team...Ignacio Piatti and Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored two goals and notched one assist against Toronto on Wednesday night. There had only been four previous instances of an Impact player scoring twice and having an assist in the same MLS match (208 total games, including the playoffs).

All-Time Series

This is the second meeting all-time between the teams and the first in Atlanta. Montreal won the first meeting 2-1 on April 15.

Overall: Atlanta 0 wins (1 goal) … Montreal 1 win (2 goals) … Ties 0

Atlanta 0 wins (1 goal) … Montreal 1 win (2 goals) … Ties 0 At ATL: First meeting

Referees

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistant Referees: Kermit Quisenberry (near side), Apolinar Mariscal (far side)

4th Official: Juan Guzman

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Jorge Ramirez