ExtraTime Radio: Where does Sporting KC's championship era rank all-time?

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: The guys get together in the middle of the night to rank Sporting KC's title run in MLS history. Plus, what's next for the Revs? Who can stop Atlanta United? How on earth did Montreal work over Toronto at BMO Field?

There's nothing like a trophy to get the guys talking late into the night. After Sporting KC lifted the US Open Cup on Wednesday night, Andrew, Matt and David burned the midnight oil to tell you what four trophies in six seasons means in context of the all-time MLS great teams. Plus, did Jesse Marsch make the right decision starting Ryan Meara? And what comes next for both teams with the ultimate prize – MLS Cup – still to play for?

Also in this episode...

What Jay Heaps dismissal in New England means for the Revs

Why Atlanta is a house of horrors for opposing defenses

Montreal's big win in Toronto might just be the most shocking result of 2017

The guys choose a coach to lead their imaginary teams

The weekend matchups that could determine the postseason field

