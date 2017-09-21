Daniel Salloi ecstatic about first trophy with Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi talks his first trophy as a professional and his game-winning goal in SKC's US Open Cup final victory over the New York Red Bulls.
Sporting Kansas City gear | mlsstore.com
Shop mlsstore.com for special Sporting KC U.S. Open Cup Champions gear plus jerseys, shirts, hats, hoodies and more.
Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android