In the 58th minute of the Week 29 match between the Toronto FC and the Montreal Impact, referee Jair Marrufo ordered a Video Review of contact by Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush (on TFC defender Ben Spencer) following a set-piece taken by Michael Bradley.

The Video Review did not identify a penalty-kick offense, leaving the original decision to stand.

