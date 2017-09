In the 82nd minute of the Week 29 match between the Atlanta United and the LA Galaxy, referee Ricardo Salazar ordered a Video Review of a foul by ATL midfielder Brandon Vazquez (on LA defender Michael Ciani) following a red card being shown.

The Video Review confirmed a red-card offense, and Vazquez was sent off.

For more information on Video Review and to watch reviews from previous matches, visit MLSsoccer.com/VideoReview.