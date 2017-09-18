Who were the top statistical performers in MLS from Week 28?

With 11 games played over the weekend, let's take a look back at the players who excelled in various statistical categories.
For the full list of stats leaders in select categories, check out the links below or visit the stats section at MLSsoccer.com:
Big Chances Created
Creating a situation in which a player should reasonably be expected to score, usually in a 1-on-1 scenario or from very close range.
|Week 28 Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Big Chances created
|1
|Fredy Montero (VAN)
|2
|T-2
|26 players tied
|1
Chances created
The final pass or pass before a shot leading to the recipient of the ball having an attempt at goal without scoring.
|Week 28 Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Chances created
|1
|David Accam (CHI)
|6
|T-2
|6 players tied
|4
|T-8
|7 players tied
|3
Passing Accuracy
Completed passes as a percentage of total passes attempted.
|Week 28 Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Passing Accuracy (min. 30 passes)
|1
|Carlos Carmona (ATL)
|97.44%
|2
|Carlos Gruezo (DAL)
|95.35%
|3
|Darlington Nagbe (POR)
|95.12%
Dribbles completed
This is an attempt by a player to beat an opponent in possession of the ball. A successful dribble means the player beats the defender while retaining possession.
|Week 28 Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Dribbles completed
|T-1
|2 players tied (Shea Salinas, Gonzalo Veron)
|5
|T-3
|3 players tied (David Accam, Alberth Elis, Vako)
|4
Open play crosses completed
A pass from a wide position into a specific area in front of the goal from open play. A completed cross is one in which a teammate touches the ball first.
|Week 28 Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Open play crosses completed
|1
|A.J. DeLaGarza (HOU)
|3
|T-2
|6 players tied
|2
Touches
A sum of all events which involve a player touching the ball.
|Week 28 Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Touches
|1
|Graham Zusi (SKC)
|119
|2
|Wil Trapp (CLB)
|104
|3
|Felipe (NY)
|96
Tackles
A tackle is defined as a play in which a player connects with the ball in a ground challenge, successfully taking the ball away from the man in possession.
|Week 28 Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Tackles
|T-1
|2 players tied (Roy Miller, Keegan Rosenberry)
|8
|T-3
|2 players tied (Boniek Garcia, Ibson)
|7
Blocks
An action which involves a player blocking a shot by an opponent.
|Week 28 Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Blocks
|T-1
|3 players tied (Larrys Mabiala, Kofi Opare, Zarek Valentin)
|3
|T-4
|3 players tied (Alexander Callens, Michael Parkhurst, Gustav Svensson)
|2
Interceptions
An action in which a player intentionally intercepts a pass by moving into the line of the intended ball.
|Week 28 Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Interceptions
|1
|Michael Amir Murillo (NY)
|8
|T-2
|5 players tied
|5
Clearances
A defensive action which sees a player kick the ball away from his own goal with no intended recipient of the ball.
|Week 28 Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Clearances
|T-1
|2 players tied (Jack Elliott, Richie Marquez)
|9
|T-3
|2 players tied (Michael Boxall, Nouhou Tolo)
|8
Recoveries (by an outfield player)
An action in which a player wins back the ball when it has gone loose or when the ball has been played directly to him by an opposing player.
|Week 28 Ranking
|Player (Club)
|Recoveries
|1
|Boniek Garcia (HOU)
|17
|T-2
|2 players tied (Felipe, Shea Salinas)
|12