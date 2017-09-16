Playoff probabilities for every MLS team entering Week 28 weekend

As much as everyone is checking the standings this time of year, that still only tells part of the story as the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs come into clearer focus.

Disparities in the number of games remaining, strength of schedule, and other factors will also play into who ultimately finishes above the playoff line in both conferences, which could obviously be different from who is sitting there right now after Week 27.

FiveThirtyEight.com provides playoff probabilities using forecasts and SPI ratings, which you can read more about here, and they differ slightly from the current standings.

For example, FC Dallas is given a substantially higher possibility of qualifying for the postseason than the San Jose Earthquakes, despite the mere one point currently separating the sides in the Western Conference.

FiveThirtyEight also gives teams' odds to get a first-round bye, win Supporters' Shield or win MLS Cup. The numbers are updated live shortly after a game is completed.

Here's a full look at their current playoff probabilities for all 22 MLS sides:

Eastern Conference

Toronto FC (clinched on Sep. 9) - 100% New York City FC - >99% Atlanta United - >99% Chicago Fire - 99% New York Red Bulls - 94% Columbus Crew SC - 86% Montreal Impact - 13% New England Revolution - 6% Orlando City SC - 2% Philadelphia Union - <1% D.C. United - <1%

Western Conference