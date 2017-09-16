GOAL: Header goal by Dom Dwyer

September 16, 20174:24PM EDT

Goal! ATL 0, ORL 1. Dominic Dwyer header from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Donny Toia with a cross.

