Red Bulls patient, NYCFC doctor team up to fight high schooler's cancer

Cancer treatment is important work, sometimes frustrating and sometimes successful. In contrast, soccer is a game, something that many people take seriously, but still ultimately a fun pursuit.

In at least one case, however, the worlds are colliding.

NJ.com's Richard Greco posted a feature earlier this month on high school soccer player Ben Landel. Landel, a senior at Ramapo High School, has to sit out this season as he's undergoing treatment for carcinoma.

But Dr. Julia Glade Bender, Landel's physician, has brought a bit of soccer to Landel as he undergoes chemotherapy to battle the cancer. Glade Bender is a New York City FC fan, while Landel supports the New York Red Bulls.

Landel explained the bonding he's done with his doctor over the NY Derby.

"She's very personable and easy to talk to," Landel said of Glade Bender in the NJ.com profile. "The fact that she is such a big NYCFC fan and we're such big Red Bulls fans allows us to joke around and laugh. We'll make jokes about each other teams. It's fun. We'll talk about the games and stuff. It allows us to connect more."

The Red Bulls will "go gold" as part of MLS's Kick Childhood Cancer campaign on Sunday against the Philadelphia Union (1 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada), while NYCFC will participate once more on September 23. For more information on Kick Childhood Cancer, the events and ways you can help the cause, go to MLS WORKS' page on the campaign.