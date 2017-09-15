New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union | 2017 MLS Match Preview

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union

2017 MLS Regular Season - Week 28

Red Bull Arena - Harrison, N.J.

Sunday, Sept. 17 – 1 pm ET

WATCH: ESPN, ESPN Deportes in USA; MLS LIVE in Canada

Margins are thin this time of year in MLS, and both the Union and Red Bulls will find themselves hanging in the balance when the weekend finale kicks off on ESPN on Sunday, albeit for different reasons. After watching Atlanta United run over Dallas and the Revs, New York are hanging on to the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia, meanwhile, are gasping for air, all but out of the running unless they come close to winning out.

The stakes are high for both sides, but it's a game the Red Bulls should expect to win. After all, they're 7-1-1 all-time against the Union at Red Bull Arena and Philly have just one road victory all season. Still, neither team is in particularly good form, with nine games without a win between them. Sunday figures to break that streak.

New York Red Bulls

Suspended: None

None International duty: None

None Injury report: OUT: D Gideon Baah (broken leg), M Mike Grella (knee surgery), M Daniel Royer (knee injury), D Aurelien Collin (plantar fasciitis)

Projected Starting XI (3-4-3, R-L): GK: Luis Robles— Fidel Escobar, Aaron Long, Damien Perrinelle — Tyler Adams, Felipe, Sacha Kljestan, Kemar Lawrence — Muhamed Keita, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Alex Muyl

Notes: New York have only lost twice in their last 27 home regular season matches (20W-5D). They have kept 13 clean sheets across these 27 matches. ... Bradley Wright-Phillips had the Red Bulls’ only two shots on target against Chicago last weekend. He has taken 25 percent of the Red Bulls shots on target this year (31 of 124).

Philadelphia Union

Suspended: CB Oguchi Onyewu (yellow-card accumulation)

CB Oguchi Onyewu (yellow-card accumulation) Int'l absence: None

None Injuries: OUT – M Brian Carroll (lumbar disc herniation), M Fabian Herbers (sports hernia), D Ken Tribbett (left Achilles strain); QUESTIONABLE – M Maurice Edu (left ankle/left tibia surgery recovery)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): Andre Blake – Giliano Wijnaldum, Richie Marquez, Jack Ellliott, Keegan Rosenberry – Haris Medunjanin, Warren Creavalle – Fafa Picault, Roland Alberg, Chris Pontius – CJ Sapong

Notes: C.J. Sapong’s goal against Minnesota last weekend snapped a four-game scoreless streak, which was tied for his longest drought of the season. ... Philadelphia has failed to record a win in their last nine regular season road games (6L-3D), and they have not been able to keep a clean sheet in any of those matches (outscored 16-6 across the nine matches).

All-Time Series

The Red Bulls have only lost once in nine regular season home games against the Union (7W-1D). They have outscored the Union 16-8 in those matches.

Overall: Red Bulls 12 wins (35 goal) … Union 6 wins (27 goals) … Ties 3

Red Bulls 12 wins (35 goal) … Union 6 wins (27 goals) … Ties 3 At Red Bulls: Red Bulls 7 wins (16 goals) … Union 1 wins (8 goals) … Ties 1

Referees

Referee: Jose Carlos Rivero

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Peter Manikowski

Fourth Official: Marcos DeOliveira

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Mark Geiger