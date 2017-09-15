MLS roster freeze deadline set for September 15

We're about to hit the final stretch of the 2017 MLS regular season, and soon teams will no longer be able to make any changes to their rosters.

The 2017 roster freeze deadline is set for 5 pm ET on Friday, Sept. 15, which is the day teams must submit their final 30-man roster that will compete in the final six weeks of the regular season and through the 2017 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

That means teams may no longer add or drop any players from their roster until the day after MLS Cup, other than in cases of Extreme Hardship. More information on what qualifies a team for the Extreme Hardhsip classification can be found in the league's roster rules.

Though the league's Secondary Transfer Window – the period in which MLS may request the transfer certificate of a player under contract in another country – closed on Aug. 9, teams were still able to add players that had been out of contract prior to the close of the window. A number of teams, including the Vancouver Whitecaps, LA Galaxy, Sporting Kansas City and New York City FC all signed players on free transfers since the transfer window closed.