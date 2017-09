Playing in San Pedro Sula, Honduras is always a difficult environment for the US national team. When the two countries are tied on points and battling for the final CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying slots — that atmosphere gets cranked up a couple extra degrees.

Go behind-the-scenes with us as we hear from both teams and fans leading up to this crucial WCQ and get a feeling for an intensity like no other: Inside the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano.