ExtraTime Live headed to Atlanta for historic day in MLS | Saturday, 6 ET

September 15, 20174:59PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Atlanta United are breaking record, and ExtraTime Live driven by Continental want to be a part of the fun on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Andrew Wiebe is headed south to be a part of the largest single-game crowd in MLS history, then we'll go live with special guests including players and fans at 6 pm ET on Facebook Live. This is your chance to experience ATLUTD's magical season from afar!

ExtraTime Radio Podcast

LISTEN: Football scores in soccer? Atlanta United are so comfy in Mercedez-Benz Stadium that they're putting up touchdowns. After a 7-0 win that has folks dreaming big, ATLUTD president Darren Eales (9:30) joins the guys to talk a history-making expansion season. After the break -- and a convo about that Alexi Lalas rant -- Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson (37:45) explains what has the 'Caps in first place. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

ExtraTime Live
ExtraTime Radio

