ExtraTime Live headed to Atlanta for historic day in MLS | Saturday, 6 ET

Atlanta United are breaking record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the largest single-game crowd in MLS history.
LISTEN: Football scores in soccer? Atlanta United are so comfy in Mercedez-Benz Stadium that they're putting up touchdowns. After a 7-0 win that has folks dreaming big, ATLUTD president Darren Eales (9:30) joins the guys to talk a history-making expansion season. After the break -- and a convo about that Alexi Lalas rant -- Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson (37:45) explains what has the 'Caps in first place. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!